Prince Mukkaram Jah’s sole ownership of Nizam properties challenged

HYDERABAD

23 November 2021 19:39 IST

Mir Osman Ali Khan’s grandson seeks partition and separate possession of five prime properties by legal heirs

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of the last Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, has challenged Prince Mukkaram Jah alias Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan’s sole ownership of the five prime properties in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu, here in the City Civil Court on Monday.

He has filed a suit seeking partition and separate possession by metes and bounds, of the properties — Falaknuma Palace, King Kothi Palace or Nazri Bagh, Chowmahalla Palace and Purani Haveli in Hyderabad, and Harewood and Cedars Bungalow in Udhagamandalam.

Mr. Najaf Ali Khan, through a press release, claimed that Mr. Mukkaram Jah, now the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, was actually not in India when the Nizam executed the gift deed of the said properties in 1957.

“Knowing about the gift deed the Nizam made in his favour, Mukkaram Jah had expressed unwillingness to accept the gift, as he was not sure about maintaining them with his meagre income. He orally gifted them back to the Nizam and a memorandum acknowledging the oral gift was also executed,” the claimant stated.

“He is not the absolute owner. It is totally baseless and erroneous,” Mr. Najaf Ali Khan maintained, and alleged that Mr. Mukkaram Jah continued to act like the sole owner through advocates and general power of attorney deprived the other heirs of the legitimate rights and shares, while also misguiding the authorities and the common public.

Mr. Najaf Ali Khan’s advocate Md. Adnan Shaheed opined that Mr. Mukkaram Jah was guilty of suppressing the material facts, and thereby the legitimate right and shares of all the heirs.