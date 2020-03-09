Prestigious award for Hyderabad airport

HYDERABAD

09 March 2020 23:49 IST

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has emerged winner of the coveted Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departures Awards.

The airport has been adjudged ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ and also bagged its first ‘Best Airport in Environment and Ambience by Size’ title, both in Asia-Pacific region for 2019, in the category of 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum.

Passenger satisfaction

ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they travel through an airport.

The award will be conferred during the ASQ Awards Ceremony to be held during the third ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, taking place in Krakow, Poland, in September 2020.

“Your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience. Once again, my heartfelt thanks and warmest congratulations to you and your entire airport community. You make us proud,” said ACI world director general Angela Gittens.

“The ASQ awards represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognise excellence in customer experience,” she said, in a communication sent to the airport authorities. GHIAL CEO S.G.K. Kishore said the award is “testimony to our tireless efforts to make our passenger experience the best and our pursuit towards excellence”.

He pointed out that the airport had been recently certified as a carbon neutral (level 3+) airport, a feat achieved thrice in a row.

Three cheers

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has received three national awards for public relations, social media and branding at the Public Relations Society of India (PRCI)-Global Communications Conclave held recently in Bangalore with head of corporate communications Anindita Sinha receiving them.

“It is a proud moment. Awards are always a sign of accomplishment and success. Our innovative campaigns helped to reach out to commuters of Hyderabad Metro Rail, enabling an increase in ridership and help better understanding of the travel etiquette,” said CEO and MD K.V.B. Reddy.