Preparations in full swing for ‘Karimnagar Kalotsavalu’

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
September 28, 2022 21:42 IST

‘Karimnagar Kalotsavalu-2022’, a three-day mega cultural festival, slated to be held in Karimnagar from September 30 to October 2 promises to be a unique experience for the music and dance aficionados during the festival season.

The event is scheduled to be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar stadium in the heart of the town. It will feature an array of cultural performances by artists from various parts of the country and abroad from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day from September 30 to October 2, sources said.

Industries, Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the cultural festival on Friday. Noted film actors Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad and Tanikella Bharani, among a host of other prominent film personalities, are expected to participate in the mega cultural event, sources added.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar visited the Ambedkar stadium here on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements for the festival.

