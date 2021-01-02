Poola Anthony to take charge as Archbishop of Hyderabad today

Poola Anthony

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 23:31 IST

Pontifical High Mass to be celebrated

The installation ceremony of Most. Rev. Poola Anthony as Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad will be conducted on Sunday at St Mary’s High School Grounds in Secunderabad.

On occasion, a Pontifical High Mass will be celebrated by 12 bishops from the two Telugu States.

Clergy and faithful of Hyderabad will receive Bishop Poola Anthony from the outskirts of Hyderabad as he enters the city from Kurnool. The Holy Mass will begin at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday at St Mary’s High School Grounds in Secunderabad, according to a release issued here on Saturday.

The outgoing Archbishop Thumma Bala will be part of the Pontifical High Mass to be celebrated by Bishops from Andhra and Telangana and will formally hand over the key of St. Joseph’s Cathedral to the new Archbishop.

Most. Rev. Poola Anthony will take over the leadership of Catholic Church in the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Hyderabad as Fifth Archbishop. On transfer from Kurnool, where he served for 12 years, he was named as Archbishop of Hyderabad by the Vatican.

Pope Francis accepted the outgoing Archbishop Thumma Bala'’ resignation, as he reached the retirement age of 75 by April 2019. Fifth nine-year-old Bishop Poola Anthony, who was born in Chindhur in Kurnool, was ordained a priest on February 20, 1992. He was appointed Bishop of Kurnool in February 2008.

The ceremony will be conducted by observing all COVID precautions.