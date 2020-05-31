Ponnam question BJP’s contribution to TS

Hyderabad

31 May 2020 23:04 IST

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar demanded a white paper from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its contribution to Telangana in the last six years.

At a press conference here, he objected to the claims of Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy that BJP addressed several key issues of the country, and said the issues taken up by the BJP had only divided the society and there is nothing for the poor people of the country. He said Triple Talaq, Abolition of Article 370 and Ram Mandir issues had only developed fissures in the society than solving the problems of the common man.

He said the economy has taken a nosedive in the last six years affecting millions of poor and middle class people while farmers have been left to their fate due to the faulty policies of the Modi government. The way the Central government is dealing with the issue of migrants showcases how poor the governance is in the country, he said.

Mr. Prabhakar said the BJP is engaged in a fake fight with the ruling TRS government here as it is acting as if criticising the KCR government while being friendly with it at the national level. This dual nature of the BJP is being seen by the people and their acts would be exposed. He asked the BJP leadership to ensure better funding for Telangana if they could, rather than indulging in divisive politics.