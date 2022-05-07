Policy for medical equipment upkeep in Telangana soon

May 07, 2022 21:45 IST

To ensure maintenance, repairs of equipment in govt. hospitals

A Biomedical Equipment Maintenance Policy is set to be introduced in Telangana in a few weeks. The first-of-its-kind policy in India would ensure upkeep and repairs of all equipment in government hospitals.

The equipment would be divided into four categories based on price, and validity of warranty period. For instance, equipment under warranty will come under category 1.

A call centre would be established under Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development (TSMIDC) for hospital administrations to alert engineers if any equipment breaks down. Biomedical engineers would coordinate with manufacturers and the hospital administration concerned to address the issue.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday announced about the introduction of the policy during a review meeting with superintendents of Area Hospitals, and other health facilities which fall under Telangana Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad. Senior officials of the Health department also attended the meeting.

Topics that were discussed included services provided by gynaecology and orthopaedic departments. Out-patient and in-patient services were also discussed.

Doctors were directed to be available at hospitals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Superintendents were asked to ensure cataract surgeries are performed at Area Hospitals. The Minister said he, along with public elected representatives. would pay surprise visits to hospitals.