Pilgrim special trains to visit south, north India

HYDERABAD

12 April 2021 00:43 IST

Service starts from April 24

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation of the Indian Railways has announced the launch of “Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains” originating from Renigunta and Secunderabad, respectively, for ‘Uttara Bharat Yatra’ and ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ later this month.

The main objective is to enable people visit pilgrim destinations through affordable tourist trains. Uttara Bharat Yatra starts on April 24 morning from Renigunta and the journey is for 10 nights and 11 days with return on May 4 with boarding and de-boarding in Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet and Ramagundam. Places covered are Agra, Mathura, Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, Haridwar and Delhi.

There will be five sleeper coaches, five AC three tier coaches and a pantry car. Fares are ₹10,400 per person for sleeper coach and ₹17,330 per person for AC three tier.

Dakshina Bharat Yatra starts on May 11 morning from Secunderabad and the journey is for six nights and seven days and return on May 17. Boarding and de-boarding are in Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta. Places covered are Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari-Mahabalipuram and Kanchipuram.

The train will have five sleeper and five AC three tier coaches with pantry car. Fares are ₹6,620 per person for sleeper class and ₹11,030 per person for AC three tier.

Package for sleeper class includes train ticket, stay at halls/dormitories/dharamshalas on multi-sharing basis, breakfast, lunch & dinner, non-AC bus transportation, tour escort and security. For AC travel, the package has night stay at hotel on twin, triple or quad sharing basis, breakfast, lunch & dinner, non-AC bus transportation, escort and security. Government employees can avail their LTC, according to chief supervisor (tourism) B. Sashidhar.

Contact: 040-27702407 9701360701, 8287932228, 8287932229, www.irctctourism.com