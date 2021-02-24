Pharmacy student who ‘cooked up’ kidnap, rape story ends life

HYDERABAD

The 19-year-old consumed her father’s BP, diabetes tablets, say police

A 19-year-old pharmacy student, who had accused an autorickshaw driver and others of kidnapping and raping her two weeks ago, died by suicide on Wednesday.

Ghatkesar police, who are investigating the case, said the victim’s father approached the police on Wednesday morning to inform about the death. He told police that on Tuesday night, he had noticed his diabetes and blood pressure tablets missing. The next morning, around 10.30 a.m., he found his daughter frothing at the mouth.

The girl was rushed to Area Hospital in Ghatkesar. She was declared ‘brought dead’ at 10.55 a.m. As soon as the tragic incident came to light, police officers rushed to the hospital and took stock of the situation.

‘Appeared unwell’

A day before her death, her parents had taken her to Area Hospital at Ghatkesar after noticing that she was feeling unwell. Her father claimed that she was suffering from ‘mental agony’. Doctors at this hospital referred her to Gandhi Hospital for treatment where she saw a doctor and returned home the same day.

“The victim’s father has stated that he does not suspect anyone’s involvement or consider it foul play,” Ghatkesar inspector N. Chandra Babu said.

Family changed home

According to the police, the girl and her family had moved from an area under Keesara Police Station limits to a location in Ghatkesar after her allegations about being kidnapped and raped earlier this month were labelled false by the police. She had named an autorickshaw driver and others as culprits.

However, according to the Rachakonda police, the pharmacy student had certain disagreements with her family and thus, lodged a complaint even as she ‘misled’ the police.

Police conclusion

After investigating the matter based on evidence, including CCTV footage, police concluded that she had made up the story.

