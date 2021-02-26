People will vote out TRS: Jana

Hyderabad

26 February 2021 00:02 IST

‘State government claims on Mission Bhagiratha are false’

Former Minister and senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy said that no party is indispensable and people would vote out the TRS like they did to the Congress earlier.

At a press conference here, he said the ruling TRS is blaming the Congress for all its faults and it cannot escape from public ire faulting others.

‘Arrogant response’

He said the Congress has been cautioning the government on various issues with which people are unhappy with - but the TRS always responded arrogantly.

Advertising

Advertising

”When the government is unwilling to listen, how long can we go on criticising them. When we do it repeatedly, they accuse us of being power-hungry," he said in reference to criticism that the Congress had not been seriously fighting against the government.

On defections

Mr. Jana Reddy rejected the defections from the party as a failure of the leadership. Changes in society, falling morals and rising political ambitions are to be blamed for people leaving the party, he said indicating that ruling parties are encouraging that culture. The senior leader asked the ruling TRS to introspect on employment creation by the Congress party and explain why it failed to implement the unemployment allowance it promised before the elections.

Govt. challenged

On supply of drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha, he said the government's claims are false. He challenged the government to prove if Bhagiratha is being supplied in 20 or 30 villages he would name. "I will also provide transport for the media and let the government show them," he said. On nominating P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi as TRS party candidate for MLC elections, he said Congress had made P.V. Narasimha Rao the Prime Minister of the country and no party can provide a better opportunity to that family.

Social media cultures

He also decried the culture of character-assassination of opponents within the party using social media. It is the responsibility of the leaders to restrain their followers from using abusive language against others within the party, he said. Sometimes leaders are not involved in such practice but when it is done in their name it is better they chide their followers, he said referring to an incident of senior leader V. Hanmantha Rao who was abused. Party leaders have to collectively stop this culture and warn their followers of action or else party will suffer as a whole, he felt.