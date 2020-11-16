Panchatatva park opens for public

HYDERABAD

16 November 2020 00:21 IST

Acupressure walking track developed with five elements of nature

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday inaugurated the Panchatatva park, a theme park developed in one-acre area within Indira Park with eight blocks, including an acupressure walking track.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Minister for Tourism V. Srinivas Goud, Musheerabad MLA M. Gopal and others participated in the event.

The theme park, which was thrown open to general public from Sunday evening, was developed with a cost of ₹16 lakh. It has eight blocks (components) including 20 mm stone, 10 mm stone, 6 mm chips, river stone, rough sand, tree bark, black soil (tank silt) and water.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rammohan said that the GHMC has plans to develop similar Panchatatva parks in all zones, keeping in view the increasing interest among citizens on healthy habits. Such parks would provide both health and relaxation to walkers since the area within the walking track shaped number eight (digit) and outside the track would have about 40 varieties of medicinal and herbal plants.

According to GHMC officials, the acupressure concept-based walking track of the Panchatatva park was developed with five elements of nature in focus – ‘panchabhutas’ or earth, water, fire, air and sky, having their own character and celestial elements. Walking on the track would be done from the very hard surface to smooth and relaxing component by which the blood circulation in the body improves curing several ailments.

The acupressure walking track would also help senior citizens and persons having knee and joint pains or those who can’t walk for longer distances, the officials said.