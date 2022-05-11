Pact for skilling youth in pest management

May 11, 2022 23:28 IST

Skilling youth in pest management sector

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Indian Pest Control Association signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday on collaborative initiatives in the field of pest management sector, particularly to standardise skill development for various job roles in the sector.

The agreement will pave the way for creating training materials and skill training centres based on industry expectations, organising joint capacity development initiatives and training of trainers for the industry. This joint venture will lead to holistic development of skilling ecosystem and skilled manpower in the pest management sector through RPL, fresh skilling, reskilling and upskilling.

The MoU was signed by NIRD&PR registrar M. Srikanth and IPCA president Prakash Sasidharan.