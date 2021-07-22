Over 64,000 jobs created to meet requirements: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao participating in writer Dasarathi Rangacharya’s birth anniversary celebrations at Siddipet on Thursday.

22 July 2021 19:56 IST

‘Competitive examination books being made available at every library so that youth can prepare for tests’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the government has created as many as 64,000 jobs to meet the requirements and asked youth to get prepared to write competitive examinations as the government started recruitment.

“Keep competitive examination books available at every library so that youth can prepare for tests. The required assistance will be extended by Finance department,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of writer Dasarathi Rangacharya at Siddipet on Thursday. He said 50 chairs were provided to students at the district library so that they can sit there and prepare for examinations. There will be recruitments every year and steps are being taken in this regard by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

Recalling the contribution made by Rangacharya, Mr Harish Rao said that the birth anniversary celebrations are being held officially.

Earlier in the day participating in a review meeting with sarpanches, Mr. Harish Rao asked them to work in coordination with officials.

MLC Farooq Hussain, Siddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman M. Ravinder Reddy and others have participated in the programme.