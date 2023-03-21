ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 nurses of NIMS protest against ‘harassment’ by management

March 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Nursing staff at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences staging a sit-in on the hospital premises in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Emergency services at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here took a hit on Tuesday after more than 500 nurses boycotted duties alleging harassment by the hospital management. The situation was brought under control in the evening after which they resumed duty.

The nurses had been served memos a few days ago for alleged indiscipline while performing duties. A hospital official, while speaking to mediapersons, said that the notices were served on three nurses who were neither marking their attendance nor performing duties on time.

Instead of giving an explanation, the nurses decided to launch a strike and alleged that they were being made to work for prolonged hours. They also questioned the lack of fresh recruitments to help reduce their work burden.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the protest, regular hospital work came to a halt, the hospital official said and added that a few of the nurses were unaware about the reasons for the cease-work but joined in nevertheless.

For their part, the nurses questioned the credibility of the memo and said it was being done only to divide them. They also accused the institute director of harassing them. One of them said that a few doctors at the hospital often belittled their work.

The strike was called off on Tuesday evening after the hospital management assured to address their problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US