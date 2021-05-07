Over 48,000 more take first vaccine shot

HYDERABAD

07 May 2021 22:53 IST

As many as 48,306 persons took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine whereas 32,361 took the second dose across vaccination centres in the State on Thursday. The vaccine recipients included frontline and healthcare workers apart from those aged 45 years or above. With this, the total cumulative vaccination figures are 43,21,241 persons who have taken the first dose and 7,18,581 who have taken both doses.

The government had earlier informed vaccination would be administered to the 45-plus category only through prior registrations and booking of online slots on the Co-WIN portal at the designated public and private vaccination centres. For booking of slots, the portal may be accessed at www.cowin.gov.in.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao informed that while 51,51,040 vaccine doses have been issued, 50,39,822 were administered with 0.95% wastage.

