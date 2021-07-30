OU launches 21-point road map to regain its glory

Hyderabad

30 July 2021 23:03 IST

Intensive SWOT analysis carried out in consultation with stakeholders

Osmania University Vice Chancellor D. Ravinder Yadav has unveiled a 21-point road map for the university with sweeping changes in academics and administration, including shifting to e-governance mode through automation.

At a press conference here, the Vice-Chancellor said that an intensive SWOT analysis in consultation with diverse stakeholders was carried out before finalising the 21-point agenda. These include revamping the UG and PG courses, establishing civil services academy, setting up a dedicated online-learning platform, establishing schools of excellence and creating academic bank of credits.

On the academic front, there will be focus on improving research among the faculty and as part of this, a plan of ‘project per teacher’ will be launched across the streams and would be reviewed every three months.

Faculty investing in research and collaborating with industry for projects will be incentivised. The alumni spread across the world has assured total support in research, infrastructure and student-outreach activities and that will be exploited to the full potential, he said.

He also said that pro-student initiatives include strict implementation of biometric attendance by linking the unique identification number to be given to each student with their respective Aadhaar card, which would also be used for both academic and hostel purposes. A centre of the Telangana Akademi for Skills and Knowledge (TASK) has been proposed at the campus to enhance students’ skills.

He added that a database of students, teachers and alumni is being created and all the decades-old university records will be digitalised.