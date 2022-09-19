Olectra bags order for 123 electric buses from Thane transport body

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 19, 2022 20:45 IST

An Olectra bus. | Photo Credit: File photo

A consortium of Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans (Evey) has received a letter of award from the Thane Municipal Transport Undertaking for 123 electric buses.

The buses will be supplied on a gross cost contract (GCC)/opex model basis for a period of 15 years. The order value is ₹185 crore, Olectra said in a release on Monday.

Evey will procure the electric buses from Olectra Greentech and they will be delivered in nine months. Of them, 55 will be 12-metre buses (45 airconditioned and 10 non-AC). The remaining 68 e-buses will be 9-metre long (26 AC and 42 non-AC).

The 12-metre buses will have 200-km range and a seating capacity of 39 plus driver, while the 9-metre buses will have 160-km range and seating capacity of 31 plus driver. These lithium-ion battery-run buses can be fully charged in four hours. Olectra Greentech will maintain them during the contract period.

“We feel happy to get another order from Maharashtra... already operating electric buses in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur. In Maharashtra alone, our Olectra e-buses have clocked over 3 crore km and significantly reduced carbon emissions, CMD K.V.Pradeep said.

The company’s e-buses are plying in various parts of the country. Olectra e-buses have clocked over 7 crore km on Indian roads, he added.

