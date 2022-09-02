Olectra bags order for 100 e-buses from Assam

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 02, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of MEIL, has bagged an order worth ₹151 crore for supplying 100 electric buses to the Assam State Transport Corporation, as announced by the company on Friday.

This is the first order for the company from northeastern states, given on outright basis. The buses will be delivered over a period of nine months, and maintenance will be taken care of for the next five years by Olectra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chairman and managing director of Olectra Greentech, K.V. Pradeep expressed happiness over the order and said it meant that the electric buses manufactured by the company covered all corners of the country. The e-buses have clocked over 5 crore km on the country’s roads, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app