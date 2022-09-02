Olectra bags order for 100 e-buses from Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of MEIL, has bagged an order worth ₹151 crore for supplying 100 electric buses to the Assam State Transport Corporation, as announced by the company on Friday.

This is the first order for the company from northeastern states, given on outright basis. The buses will be delivered over a period of nine months, and maintenance will be taken care of for the next five years by Olectra.

Chairman and managing director of Olectra Greentech, K.V. Pradeep expressed happiness over the order and said it meant that the electric buses manufactured by the company covered all corners of the country. The e-buses have clocked over 5 crore km on the country’s roads, he said.