Odisha govt. to hold investors’ meet in Hyderabad on Oct. 17

Focus sectors would be IT/ITeS, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Apparel, ESDM & Data Center, Food Processing and Renewable Energy

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 00:47 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lead a high-level delegation to Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the national industry partner for Make in Odisha Conclave ’22, will host Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on October 17.

A senior government of Odisha delegation led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be arriving here on October 16 to participate in the meet. Key members of the delegation include Minister of Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, principal secretary of Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Hemant Sharma, and Start-Up Odisha executive chairman Omkar Rai, among others.

After conducting successful roadshows in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the delegation has high hopes from Hyderabad as well. The focus sectors during the roadshow are going to be IT/ITeS, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, ESDM and Data Center, food processing, and renewable energy.

On October 17, the delegation would be hosting investors for one-on-one G2B (government to business) meetings for the entire day. In the evening, the Odisha Investors’ Meet will be held at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The Chief Minister will interact with investors and apprise everyone present about the State’s flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave ’22 and invite them to the event.

