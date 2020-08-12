Nurse found dead

HYDERABAD

12 August 2020 23:57 IST

A nurse working at the Secunderabad branch of a corporate hospital committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The Market Police Station, who are investigating the case, have identified the victim as 25-year-old V Soundarya, a native of Nalgonda. She was working with at the hospital four years, and was living in the hospital’s hostel in Secunderabad.

Police said that the victim injected herself with a anesthesia-like substance which led to her death. She was found in the hostel around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Since she was working at the hospital, police said that she had access to the substance which she is said to have injected herself with. While the reason for her taking the step is not known the at the moment, police said that the investigation is ongoing. A case has been registered.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)