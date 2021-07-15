Now, an app to help students aspiring to go abroad

It is a new start-up by a father-daughter duo of Nishidhar Reddy Borra and Rithika Reddy.

Uni2Go Platform and app simplify the study abroad search process

In a big boost to students aspiring for overseas education, a unique Uni2Go Platform and mobile app, which will provide comprehensive information at the under-graduate and post-graduate levels and simplify the selection process, were launched at the THub on Wednesday.

The app was launched online by Commissioner for Collegiate Education Naveen Mittal in the presence of former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman and former DGP Anurag Sharma. Mr. Laxman had an interactive session with students present at the event.

The Uni2Go (University2Go.in) platform and app are a new start-up by a father-daughter duo of Nishidhar Reddy Borra and Rithika Reddy. It simplifies the study abroad search process and aims at helping students with admissions, scholarships and visas to popular study destinations.

“The AI powered platform is one-of-its-kind. Students get to know the eligibility, fee details, scholarship information, compare courses and directly apply,” said Rithika, who is still a student. Moreover, its free and experts provide students with support reviewing their applications as well.

Uni2Go has also been selected to undertake the Lab 32 programme at THub.