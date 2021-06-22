Novel protest by staff of government hospitals

HYDERABAD

22 June 2021 20:43 IST

Sanitation, patient care, and security staff of the government hospitals came together under the banner of Telangana Medical Contract Employees’ and Workers’ Union to stage a novel protest on Tuesday.

The workers knelt down in front of the King Koti Hospital protesting the low wages and demanding a minimum wage of ₹19,000 per month.

General Secretary of the Union M. Narsimha said the government has raised the pay for all categories of staff, but left out the sanitation, patient care and security staff in government hospitals. GHMC sanitation staff are being paid ₹17,000, while those at ESI hospitals and central government institutions are drawing ₹16,770. At NIMS, the pay is ₹15,000, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising