Notice to govt. over ESI staff plea

HYDERABAD

31 July 2020 23:37 IST

The Telangana High Court issued notices to State government on a writ petition filed by outsourced staff of Employees State Insurance hospitalstating that they were not being paid salaries for past 16 months.

Nineteen outsourced employees of the hospital filed the petition seeking a direction to the government to release their salaries. The petitioners said the government stopped their salaries after the insurance scam.

Justice P. Naveen Rao of the HC asked the petitioners’ counsel why the outsourcing agency was not included as respondent. The hearing was posted for August 5.

Advertising

Advertising