Not to give a drop of water that belongs to TS: Sharmila

Y.S. Sharmila along with her mother Y.S. Vijayamma and others party leaders launching YSR Telangana Party in Hyderabad on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

08 July 2021 23:32 IST

Central govt. has responsibility to resolve water row, says YSR Telangana Party

YSR Telangana Party founder Y.S. Sharmila has stated that she believes in equal justice theory in the matter of ongoing dispute on sharing Krishna waters by the two Telugu-speaking States and observed that Centre has the responsibility to resolve the issue.

Speaking at the launch of her party here on Thursday, she sought to know whether Telangana Chief Minister had woken up now although work on the projects was going on for the last two years. “He had invited neighbouring Chief Minister (Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy) for a lunch and both of them spent a few hours together. Why can’t the two Chief Ministers sit across the table to discuss the issue and thrash out the differences amicably,” she asked.

The two Chief Ministers met in Delhi at least once in a few months and it is the responsibility of the Centre to resolve the issue. However, not even an effort was made by it so far to resolve the issue, she pointed out.

“YSR Telangana Party won’t give up even a drop of water that judiciously belongs to Telangana from Pranahitha to Polavaram (Godavari) and from Jurala to Pulichintala (Krishna). At the same time, the party’s policy is not to stop even a drop that belongs to AP. We are for equal justice,” she said on the simmering water row between the two States.

Referring to the water row in her speech earlier, Y.S. Vijayamma, wife of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said difference and disputes are common in a family stating that the two Telugu-speaking States are a family even after bifurcation. She felt that such issues including the ongoing dispute could be resolved through tribunals and courts.