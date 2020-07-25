No contact at fertility centre

HYDERABAD

25 July 2020 07:54 IST

Patient gets highly personalised info and specific communication through WhatsApp

Oasis Fertility announced “contact-less patient engagement” on the occasion of World IVF Day on Friday.

The contact-less patient engagement begins even before the patient comes to the centre for the first time. The patient is given access to a self-register, check in and a virtual tour of the clinic so that the next time they walk in, they are familiar with the place. While they wait to meet the fertility specialist, they get to see the bio-profile of the specialist on WhatsApp for complete awareness.

The intelligent tool enables a patient receive highly personalised information and specific communication, through WhatsApp.

