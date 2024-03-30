NMDC launches portal for former employees

March 30, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Central public sector undertaking NMDC has launched a portal for its former employees. Samman, the portal, unveiled at the company’s head office in Hyderabad on March 28 by CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee in the presence of senior officials, is for former employees to manage medical claims, view personal profiles, dependent details and application status online. The user-friendly portal is designed to ensure on-time reimbursements and easy access to all services, bringing comfort and convenience to the former employees, NMDC said in a release on Friday.

“We are happy to contribute towards making the lives of our ex-employees easier,” Mr. Mukherjee said.

Launch of Samman not only marks a new chapter in the iron ore miner’s digital journey but also reinforces its dedication to foster a caring and inclusive environment for all members of the NMDC family, past and present, the company said.

