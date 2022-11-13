Nizam College girls’ hostel to be split for UG, PG students

The Hindu Bureau
November 13, 2022 00:08 IST

The ongoing controversy over the newly constructed girls’ hostel in Nizam College seems to have found a resolution with the government deciding to earmark 50% of the hostel capacity for undergraduate students and the rest to postgraduate students.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal has asked the Osmania University authorities to take immediate steps in this regard. However, the decision seems to have not satisfied the undergraduate girls who are on a warpath seeking total allotment for them.

The girls have been protesting for the last few days seeking accommodation after the university decided to allot the entire hostel to postgraduate students. The protest caught the attention of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao who asked Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy to sort out the issue. She held talks with the students and a decision was taken to split the facility for both the groups. The hostel can accommodate 200 students.

