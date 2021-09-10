NIRF rankings: Central institutions in State fare better

Hyderabad

10 September 2021 01:07 IST

Colleges and universities from Telangana are way behind in the National Institute of Ranking Framework grading

Four institutions from Telangana found place in the top 100 engineering institutions in the country with the IIT Hyderabad taking the overall 8th rank followed by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal that stood at 23rd position; IIIT Hyderabad at 54th rank and JNTU College of Engineering Hyderabad at 62nd rank.

The ranking of universities and higher educational institutes in the country based on the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Education was released on Thursday. The rankings were given based on teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

In the overall rankings including institutions from all streams of education IIT Hyderabad was placed at 16th with a score of 58.53; University of Hyderabad at 17th place with 57.67 score, NIT Warangal at 59th rank with 46.69 score and Osmania University at 62nd rank with a score of 46.57.

Engineering category

In the engineering category, 10 institutions from Telangana figured in the 101-200 band ranks with the University College of Engineering, OU getting the 132nd rank followed by Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) at 133rd rank; SR University, Warangal (134); VNRVJIT (135); Vardhaman College of Engineering (141); Anurag University (146); CVR College of Engineering (155); Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (159); Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology (165) and Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (197).

Some colleges from Hyderabad figured in the 201-250 band and these include BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering for Women, CMR Technical Campus, Marri Lakshman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Vasavi College of Engineering, Siddartha Institue of Technology and Science and Vignan Institute of Technology and Science.

Varsity rankings

In the rankings exclusively for the universities, University of Hyderabad was placed at 9th rank, Osmania University at 32nd, GITAM at 67th and IIIT Hyderabad at 83. Anurag University, which is a private university and the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) found themselves in the 101-150 rank band.

Among the Management institutions, the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education secured the 27th rank and Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Hyderabad was at 63rd rank among the top 75. The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) and the Management School of the UoH found place in the 75-100 rank band.

Not a single medical college from Telangana found place in the top 50 medical institutions, and the only medical college from the two Telugu States was Narayana Medical College, Nellore at 43rd rank. Army College of Dental Sciences in Secunderabd was the only among Dental Colleges and placed at 30th rank.

In the Law stream, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad figured at the 3rd position and ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education at the 29th place. Among the conventional degree colleges only St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet could find place in the top 100 figuring at the 85th position. In the research institutions category only two institutions from Telangana were found in the top 30 and they include IIT Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad.