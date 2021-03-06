New office bearers of CII-Telangana

HYDERABAD

06 March 2021 00:02 IST

Coromandel International managing director Sameer Goel and Vagish Dixit of ALPLA India have been elected chairman and vice-chairman respectively of Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana (CII-TS) for 2021-22.

Mr.Goel, who was vice-chairman of CII-TS for 2020-21, had a brief stint in Cipla as country head prior to joining Coromandel. He started his career with Glaxo Smith Kline Consumer in India in 1987 and worked in various positions in general management, sales and marketing across geographies and businesses both in the country and international markets.

Mr. Dixit is Chief Engagement Officer of ALPLA Worldwide, partner and MD of ALPLA Group in India. Apart from this, he was recently appointed honorary consul for Austria for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He is chairman of Young Presidents Organisation, a global leadership forum of business leaders, and chairman of Indian Institute of Packaging, Hyderabad, a CII-TS release on Friday said.

