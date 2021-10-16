New judges sworn in

HYDERABAD

16 October 2021 23:12 IST

Seven new judges, who were appointed for Telangana High Court recently, were sworn in.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had administered the oath of office for them at First Court hall of the HC on Friday. Judges Perugu Sree Sudha, Dr. Chillakur Sumalatha, Dr. Gurijala Radha Rani, Munnuri Laxman, Noonsavath Tukaramji, Addula Venkateshwar Reddy and Patolla Madhavi Devi were sworn in. They would hear cases from Monday.

