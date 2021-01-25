New centre at Kalam missile complex

HYDERABAD

25 January 2021 23:45 IST

V-P Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates the facility

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the Integrated Weapon System Design Centre at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here in the presence of DRDO chairman and secretary of defence research and development G. Satheesh Reddy on Monday.

The facility is to enhance the capability in design and development of command and control systems for Surface-to-Air Missile systems and Ballistic Missile Defence systems. It is also expected to give a thrust to the overall system design and evaluation methodology for state-of-the-art missile systems and will help in improving the performance of missiles.

This will play a major role in the realisation of highly complex futuristic and aerospace and defence systems, said a press release.

Addressing the DRDO fraternity, Mr. Naidu complimented scientists for their hard work and dedication even during the lockdown and stated that efforts of DRDO have led to the phenomenal technological advancements in the form of a series of successful missions of modern advanced weapons systems including various missiles. The effort should be to become a top exporter in the field of missiles.

DRDO is an ‘epitome and torchbearer’ of scientific social responsibility and a place of eternal learning and its role during the pandemic has set an example for others to emulate, he said and pointed out that the development of a range of indigenous defence systems by DRDO has given confidence to the government for banning import of 101 items.

The V-P praised the scientists for maintaining the legacy of Dr Abdul Kalam and said the former president wanted India to become a superpower and mentioned that the scientists have the calibre to make the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision successful.

It is also important to hold hands of young techno-preneurs, industries, academia, guide them and move together to build a strong and technologically superior country, Mr Naidu said.

A new missile technology exposition and seminar hall was also opened to display missile technologies and weapon systems. Director General of Missiles and Strategic Systems M.S.R. Prasad was present on the occasion.