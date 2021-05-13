National Technology Day celebrated, awards presented

HYDERABAD

13 May 2021 23:51 IST

CSIR-IICT celebrated ‘National Technology Day’ on a virtual platform by conferring the AV Rama Rao Technology Award 2021 on Prof. Sandeep Verma, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology.

Dr. A.V. Rama Rao Young Scientist Awards, which are also instituted by CSIR-IICT and sponsored by AVRA Laboratories, were conferred on eminent researchers below 40 years of age and this year, the awards were presented to Dr. Chandra M. R. Volla, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Mumbai, and Dr. P. Anbarasan, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Chennai.

The Technology award carries a memento and a cash prize, while the young scientist awards carry a citation, memento and a cash prize.

CSIR-IICT director S. Chandrasekhar said the awards have been instituted in honour of Dr. AV Rama Rao, former director of CSIR-IICT, and founding chairman and managing director, AVRA Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Prof. Sandeep Verma delivered the award lecture in which he discussed about his research work on the technological processes for identifying nitric oxide, a critical input for various drugs/chemical formulations, dopamine release and estimation, stem cells biomechanisms, and peptide design and monopoly evaluation, a press release said.