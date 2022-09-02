NAAC’s coveted A+ grade for Begumpet Women’s College

Secures highest score among Telangana degree colleges

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 02, 2022 18:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal congratulating staff of Government Women’s Degree College, Begumpet for securing NAAC A+ grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Degree College for Women (Autonomous), Begumpet, has secured the coveted A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) by securing a CGPA of 3.50 — the highest scored by any government or private degree college in Telangana.

The peer team members from NAAC, Bengaluru, which visited the college recently expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the college before awarding the grade.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal said that out of 134 government degree colleges, 88 have been accredited or reaccredited by NAAC to date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, five government degree colleges have secured NAAC ‘A’ grade and the Begumpet college clinched the A+ grade. Mr Mittal said the department was encouraging all NAAC ‘A’-graded colleges to apply for ‘autonomous status’ from the University Grants Commission, New Delhi.

He added that another 15 government degree colleges are in different stages of the NAAC-accreditation process, and pointed out that due to the efforts of the department, there was a 68% increase in admissions in the government degree colleges in Telangana over the past four years.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy congratulated college principal K. Padmavathi and Internal Quality Assurance Cell  coordinator Annie Sheron for the achievement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app