Musical symphony by the Army today

HYDERABAD

25 September 2020 23:06 IST

Cable stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu will be the venue for a musical symphony by the Indian Army band that is set to enthral people at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar informed about the same, and invited people to enjoy the live performance of the ‘Army Ceremonial and Symphony Band’ with a spectacular lighting on the bridge, and lake water as the backdrop.

The performance, lasting for 45 minutes, is intended to express solidarity with Indian soldiers posted on the Northern Borders and ‘Corona Warriors’ from GHMC Sanitation wing.

Starting with ‘Vande Mataram’, the band will play several patriotic, Indian and western songs and music and end the night with rendition of ‘Jai Ho’.

After the Army Band, another local Hyderabad band led by Anisha will render Indian and western songs to keep the public entertained.

Vehicle movement is restricted on the bridge during the weekend, hence the public may watch the performance from the other side of the carriageway, Mr. Arvind Kumar said.