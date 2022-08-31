M.Tech student found dead at IIT Hyderabad

The incident took place in the IIT-H hostel late Tuesday night and came to light on Wednesday morning

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 31, 2022 17:35 IST

In a shocking incident, an M.Tech second year student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) was found hanging in his hostel room. The incident took place late Tuesday night and came to light on Wednesday morning.

According to Sangareddy (Rural) Inspector Srinivas Reddy, the deceased was a native of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

The body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a case and are investigating. Reasons for the suicide are not known.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

