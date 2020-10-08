MSN gets nod for new drug

HYDERABAD

08 October 2020 00:11 IST

MSN Group (MSN), an integrated pharmaceutical company, received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval for an existing licensed medication or drug approval for Dimethyl Fumarate delayed release capsule.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient as well as the finished formulation of Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules are manufactured in-house at MSN’s manufacturing facilities.

MSN has entered into a commercial partnership with Dr Reddy’s for marketing the product in the US. The medicine will be available in strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 14 and 60 capsules, respectively.

Dimethyl Fumarate is a prescription medicine used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

The firm has over 100 ANDAs and 710 Drug Master Files, a press release said.