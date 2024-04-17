Moroccan national overstaying in Hyderabad deported

April 17, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) arrested a Moroccan national for unlawful presence in the country and was deported back on Tuesday.

The police arrested 27-year-old Achbili Amine, who joined PG College, Secunderabad in 2017 to pursue Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) programme. He was registered with the University of Foreign Relations Office (UFRO), Osmania University, Hyderabad.

According to an official, Amine sourced ganja from a Palestine refugee, Saeed Ali Mohammad Al Kafri, and a local lady in Hyderabad.

“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco, New Delhi, issued valid travel pass to facilitate and allow the travel of the Moroccan citizen to go back to his Morocco address. The air tickets were booked for April 17, 2024 from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport,” the official informed adding that staff has been deputed to go along with the deportee to RGI Shamshabad. So far, Amine was kept in the detention centre at CCS, Hyderabad.

The Punjagutta police had earlier arrested Mohammad Al Kafri along with his drug supplier Romy Bharat Kalyani and seized 20 ecstasy pills, 10 grams MDMA and 200 grams of loose ganja. The two were sent to judicial custody.

Mohammad Al Kafri has a long history of cases filed against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in Ameerpet, Begumpet and Mirchowk police stations, while Kalyani has been booked for drug cases by Mumbai and Goa police.

