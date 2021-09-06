More showers in store today

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021 23:42 IST

Day temperature likely to creep up to 30 degrees

Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and the monsoon will ensure there is no let-up in the rains across Telangana at least for couple of more days with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in many places.

The city is in for two to three spells of thundershowers with a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there was a steep fall in Monday’s day temperature at 25.1 degree C, a good six degrees below normal. This is likely to change with the day temperatures creeping up to 30 degrees C on Tuesday. Night temperatures are likely to remain constant at around 22 degree C.

Telangana State Development Planning Society said during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 93.5 mm was recorded at Medak. Heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) was also received at few places over Kumuram-Bheem Asifabad and Sangareddy districts, moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4mm) at a few places except in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Light rainfall (2.5-15.5mm) was received at many places across several parts of the state. 

The highest maximum temperature of 35 degrees C was recorded at Thallada (Khammam) and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees C was recorded at Mujahidpur (Vikarabad). Temperatures are likely to remain in the 30 to 33 degrees range, while the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around the 20 to 23 degrees-mark.

Within the GHMC area, the highest rainfall of 17.3 mm was recorded at Patancheruvu, highest maximum temperature of 29.1 degree C recorded at Viratnagar and lowest minimum temperature of 21.8 degree C at Jubilee Hills.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the range of 29-31 degrees C, while the minimum temperatures will be around 21-23 degree C.