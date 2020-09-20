Modernising the system

20 September 2020 23:08 IST

Holding document writers responsible

New challenges

The recent enactment of a new registration law by the State government has purchased new challenges to document writers who were dependent on registration offices for their living.

There are 141 sub-registrar offices in the State where people turning up for property registrations used to take the help of writers to complete the formalities. Under the new law, registration of agricultural land will be done in tahsildar offices in mandals while sub-registrar offices will retain work in respect of non-agricultural land.

To modernise the system of document writing, the government was said to be gathering details about the educational qualifications and experience of document writers. The writers were likely to be asked to take an exam and only the qualifiers will be assigned the task. The ultimate objective was to make them responsible for any mistakes in documents.

Cricket crazy

This is the season of cricket after a long hiatus. And conveying a message to cricket crazy Indians looks easy and effective.

That’s what the new AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore, chose to do. During his first interaction, he said that the party has several stars like Dhoni and Kohli but it is always the team that wins despite individual brilliance.

The message was strong and stern for the leaders, who are generally divided more than united. And like in cricket, Mr. Tagore said discipline was the key if the team has to win.

Offensive stand

The Telangana government that supported the Centre’s measures in tackling COVID has adopted an offensive stand against the latter in respect to three farm Bills that were passed by RS on Sunday and LS earlier.

The TRS government made no bones of its disagreement with the laws irrespective of the certainty that the Centre would have its say in passage of Bills. “Now that the three farmers’ bills have been passed by both the Houses, the real test is for states like Telangana, as to how they keep protecting the interests of farmers”, a senior official felt.

Ruckus at Zero Hour

The Assembly has witnessed an interesting debate over the mentions made by members during the Zero Hour.

MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who raised the issue of an encounter in Nalgonda a few years ago, expressed concern that the government was yet to table the report of the SIT in the House. He was equally angry over the lukewarm response to the Zero Hour mentions by members.

With several other members too raising a similar issue, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had to intervene and pacify them assuring written replies.

(N. Rahul, R. Ravikanth Reddy, B. Chandrashekhar and M. Rajeev)