Mission to set up medical colleges in all 33 districts to be accomplished soon: KCR

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiterating that the State government accorded top priority to expand medical education in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said concerted efforts were underway to accomplish the mission of establishing government medical colleges in all 33 districts in Telangana soon.

The number of government medical colleges has gone up from five prior to 2014 to 12 now, he noted, adding that the number of MBBS seats has increased from 2,800 before 2014 to 6,500 at present with both government and private medical colleges put together.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences Medical College, Hospital and Prathima Cancer Institute at Mulugu cross roads in Warangal on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana, which was subjected to neglect in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, made significant strides in all spheres, including health sector, in the last eight years, the Chief Minister said.

More seats soon

Once we accomplish the ambitious mission, the total number of MBBS seats in the State will go up to 10,000, he asserted, saying the students aspiring to pursue MBBS will not be compelled to go to foreign countries like Russia and Ukraine following the imminent increase in the number of MBBS seats.

The number of PG medical seats also saw increase from 1,150 to 2,500, he added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said: “Despite the discrimination meted out to Telangana by the Centre, which did not sanction a single medical college to the State, the State government initiated concrete measures to provide a fillip to medical education and health sector.”

The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the 24-storey super-specialty hospital, which is coming up as part of ‘Warangal Medical City’ project on a sprawling 180 acres of land in the heart of Warangal will make the historic tricity a major healthcare hub in the entire State.

Healthcare hub

“The upcoming 2000-bedded super-speciality hospital will cater to the healthcare needs of people of the old undivided Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Adilabad districts,” he said.

He asked Minister for Health T. Harish Rao to ensure speedy completion of the works on the super-specialty hospital at the site earmarked for the Warangal Medical City on a vast stretch of Warangal Central Prison land abutting the Kakatiya Medical College in the city.

Highlighting the State government’s digital initiative aimed at scaling up access to better public healthcare services, he said the e- health profile project has been successfully launched in the tribal majority Mulugu district and in Rajanna Sircilla district on a pilot basis.

The e-health profile project will be extended to the entire State to create a comprehensive digital health profile of citizens for strengthening public healthcare and emergency medical services to the needy.

He said Telangana has emerged as a role model for the entire country in all spheres including health, education, sanitation and greenery. “The Union ministers are criticising me and my cabinet colleagues during their visit to Telangana with political motives and the same persons announcing awards to the State from New Delhi,” he said, taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government.

In spite of being endowed with 41 crore acres of cultivable land, abundant water resources and suitable agro-climatic conditions, our country is still lagging behind in tapping its full potential, he pointed out.

Alleging that some vested elements were trying to sow seeds of venom in the country with nefarious selfish motives, he called upon youth to promote positive ideas and contribute their mite to build a progressive nation.