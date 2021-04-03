Minor among 7 held for realtor’s murder

Hyderabad

03 April 2021 23:51 IST

Seven persons, including a minor from Vattepally, were arrested by the Mailardevpally police of Cyberabad on Saturday in connection with the sensational daylight murder of a 50-year-old realtor on Thursday afternoon.

The accused are Yaseen Khan, Md. Adnan, Abdul Ali, Md. Mahaboob, MD Saddam, and Md. Shoaib.

The victim, Asad Khan, who was accused of killing his daughter’s father-in-law Amjad Khan in 2018 at Shastripuram, was hacked to death by the latter’s younger son and his associates.

