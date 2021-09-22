Minor allegedly raped by her own father

Hyderabad

22 September 2021 23:39 IST

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her own father, police said on Wednesday.

According to Rajendranagar police, who are investigating the case, the accused is Satyanarayana, who works as a daily wage earner, and is a resident of Shivrampally.

“The incident came to light after the victim went to her neighbour and told her what happened. The victim’s mother died a few years ago. The girl has been sent to a rescue home. We have booked a rape case,” Rajendranagar Inspector K Kanakaiah said, adding that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has also been invoked.

Police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is underway.