Minerals, metal industry conclave from Aug. 23

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day conference on Indian minerals and metals industry is being organised from August 23 in Delhi by mining major NMDC and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Deliberations and analysis of global and Indian minerals and metals industries, interaction on emerging technologies in the mining space and talks on the requisite policy environment will be part of the conference on the theme ‘Transition Towards 2030 & Vision 2047’.

The event is being organised in commemoration of the 75 years of Independence and the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Steel and Mines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Collaboration between all stakeholders, Centre and States is the key and the conference will work as a platform to strengthen the collaboration and chalk out the plan ahead. Addressing the challenges and obstacles and finding out solutions for them is the key to progress and this conference would provide the right platform for that,” NMDC CMD and Chair of FICCI Mining Committee Sumit Deb told a curtain raiser meet.

Speakers from industry, policy makers and academia, global and domestic producers, mineral organisations, mine equipment manufacturers, country heads of global corporates, Central and State government officials would be participating.