Migrants are still moving, but it’s a trickle now

R. AvadhaniSANGAREDDY

13 May 2021 20:26 IST

As some industries are still running thanks to exclusion from lockdown, workers prefer not to risk their earnings

Thanks to the exclusion given to some sectors by the government during the 20-hour-a-day lockdown for the next 10 days, all the industries are running without any hurdle and this has given a huge relief to many migrant workers engaged in various industries.

The Jogipet revenue division headquarters saw a considerable number of migrants walking towards different destinations in Maharashtra on Wednesday night. All of them had come from Hyderabad. Knowing this, the local scribes came forward and provided them water and snacks. Not only that, they informed the same to MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran who has immediately responded and contacted the police, requesting them to provide food and transport to the migrants.

“About 15 people, including women and children, arrived here in the night. We have provided them food and requested the transport vehicles to drop them at destinations nearest to their villages. There is a fear among the vehicle drivers that they might get infected with coronavirus if they offer transport to these migrants. Hence we have to convince them to take these migrants along,” B. Srinivas, Circle Inspector, Jogipet told The Hindu.

However, no migrants were found walking till afternoon in this town. It is expected that the migrants may reach the town in the evening as walking during daytime during the peak summer is a debilitating exercise .

“This time, the number of migrants walking to their native places is very less compared to the first wave of COVID-19, when there was an exodus . It seems very few are planning to return back as the industries are running without any problem. They will lose their earnings by going to their native places and any loss of income during the pandemic situation will be a serious problem for any family,” said Srinivas, an official working at Sangareddy.

However, on Thursday, a family with children was seen walking from Nasapur to Sadashivapet for about 50 kilometres as they lost their work at Narsapur.