Maoists plot to kill combing parties thwarted

The police team with the unearthed explosives along the interior route between Kaushettivai and Chowledu in Mulugu district on Sunday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

04 July 2021 21:56 IST

Claymore mines detected at Kaushettivai village in Mulugu dist.

A plot by Maoists to trigger a claymore mine blast targeting police was thwarted by the Tadwai police by unearthing and defusing explosive materials at Kaushettivai village in Mulugu district on Sunday, police said.

A police team spotted an electric wire near a hillock along the interior route between Kaushettivai and Chowledu during a combing operation in the early hours of the day.

The team alerted the bomb disposal squad, which in turn rushed to the site from the district police headquarters in Mulugu.

The team unearthed iron pipes filled with gelatin powder, two detonators, ten metre electric wire and five country made grenades.

The seized explosive materials were defused at the site, foiling a bid by the rebels to kill the combing parties at the behest of some top-ranking Maoist leaders, police added.

The entire operation of detecting and defusing the explosive substances was carried out under the supervision of Mulugu Assistant Superintendent of Police Potharaju Sai Chaitanya.

The Tadwai police registered a case and are investigating.