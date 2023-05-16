ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maoist courier’ from Odisha arrested in Telangana’s Dummugudem mandal, explosive materials seized

May 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The courier was carrying items for the Maoists and frequenting the weekly markets in the forest regions in the garb of a vendor, say the police

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G Vineeth (second from left) producing the arrested ‘Maoist courier’ from Odisha before the media in Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A Maoist courier from Odisha was arrested by a joint team of Charla police and the CRPF personnel in the Paidigudem forest area of Dummugudem mandal in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

The arrested accused was identified as 20-year-old Kapil Roy, a vendor hailing from Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

As many as 10 gelatin sticks, an equal number of detonators, an air gun, a saw machine, a drill machine and ₹45,000 cash were recovered from his possession, police said.

According to the police, he was heading towards the forested border region to handover the explosive materials to Maoists when nabbed by the joint squad of police and CRPF jawans during vehicle checking on Tuesday morning.

Police said he was acting as a ‘courier’ for Maoists while frequenting to santhas (weekly markets) in the villages along the inter-State border in the garb of a vendor.

