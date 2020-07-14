Maoist Adellu, his squad were on the move for last four months

HYDERABAD

14 July 2020 22:31 IST

They were adopting different tactics to avoid being tracked by the police

Sometimes they move with arms. Now and then, without arms. Members of the CPI-Maoist Telangana State Committee member Malirepu Adellu’s squad were adopting different tactics and taking every precaution not to get tracked by the police in the deep forests of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Adellu and his team of Maoists had been moving in the area for the past four to five months, Telangana intelligence officials said on condition of anonymity. They had a narrow escape from police combing parties on Monday.

“In recent past they managed to give a slip to the police four times. Unlike their earlier movements, they are not seen carrying firearms every time. This is one of their tactics,” intelligence sources said. The squad members were also spotted in moving civilian clothes sometimes.

Advertising

Advertising

Adellu is one of the six members of the CPI-Maoist Telangana State Committee. He is in charge of the Kumaram Bheem Asifabad-Manchierial division committee of the Maoists. Adellu and his team had been trying to revive fresh contacts in the area by meeting the villagers.

“Looks like they are trying to get a foothold by taking advantage of some rifts between the Lambadas and the Adivasis. Apparently, they could not succeed,” intelligence officials said. Though Maoists attempting to revive their movement in northern Telangana is not new, this was the first time in recent past that they had been moving continuously for over three months in a particular area. Normally, they would come and go to make their presence felt.

Meanwhile, movements of CPI-Maoists in Manuguru, Palvancha, Bhoopalpally and surrounding areas were noticed. “They seem to have crossed Godavari river and entered the area 10-15 days ago,” the intelligence sources said. Though movement of Maoists during rainy season was not unusual, their fresh attempts led by a State Committee member for over three months came as an alert to the police.

“It is believed their presence in northern Telangana now is the consequence of the direction of CPI-Maoists supremo Nambala Keshava Rao to go back to their earlier strongholds and revive the movement,” police officers said. Massive combing operations have been launched by the police in these areas for the past one week. Greyhounds commandos are sifting through nook and corner of the forests looking out for the Maoists.