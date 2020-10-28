Manhunt launched in forest firing case

Hyderabad

28 October 2020 00:54 IST

We will arrest the accused in a day or two: SP

Vikarabad police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who opened fire in the Dammagudem reserve forest on Friday night, which resulted in the death of a calf.

The offence came to light only after the owner of the cattle found the calf dead and reported the offence at Chengomul police station.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police M. Narayana said that when the cattle did not return at night after grazing in the forest, owner Ganga Naik went in search of them and found the calf dead. “Both the animals were tied to one halter rope,” he said. The bullet stuck in the calf’s neck was recovered after the carcass was sent for a post-mortem.

The fired round has been sent for ballistic opinion to know more about the weapon from which it was fired. However, Mr. Narayana was tight-lipped about the rumours doing rounds on social media on involvement of family members of a famous sports personality. “We will arrest the accused in a day or two,” he said.

Dentist abducted

A dentist was reportedly kidnapped from his yet-to-be inaugurated clinic at Bandlaguda near Himayatsagar here on Tuesday afternoon.

Rajendra Nagar police said that four persons clad in burqas barged into the premises and took away Dr. Behzad Hassan (55) in a car around 1.45 p.m.

Following a complaint lodged by the doctor’s family member, a case was registered and special teams were formed to identify the suspects and rescue the victim. Sources said that Dr. Hassan’s family received a communication from the kidnappers who demanded ransom.

“We suspect financial disputes to be the reason behind this. However, we cannot comment at this hour. Our teams are making efforts to trace and rescue him,” police said.

Police are analysing the footage of surveillance cameras in the area and are suspecting that the victim was not taken out of the city.