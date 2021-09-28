Man murders wife over abortion

HYDERABAD

28 September 2021 00:16 IST

A woman was throttled to death by her husband in Moosapet under Sanath Nagar police station limits on Sunday night for allegedly aborting their child.

The victim, Manasa (24) from Darpally in Nizamabad district, marriedo E. Gangadhar (32) from Jagadgirigutta on November 20 last year, after which the couple rented a house at Moosapet and led a happy life for two months. Later, Gangadhar started harassing her, following which she lodged a domestic violence case at Jagadgirigutta. However, the dispute was resolved by the elders and the couple started living together.

Later, the harassment continued and Manasa went off to stay with her mother-in-law as Gangadhar’s father had recently died.

“When he overheard family members saying that Manasa was pregnant, he brought her to their rented house and asked about her health. Manasa told him about the abortion and Gangadhar lost his temper, throttling her to death,” police said. He informed his brother about the offence, who in turn rushed to the spot and alerted police.

Youth attacked

In another incident, a youngster was beaten up by vigilantes for travelling on a bike with a girl belonging to a different faith, at Golconda. Though the incident took place on September 24, it came to light only on Monday after the video of the mob attack went viral.

According to Golconda police, the youngsters, both residents of Gajwel in Siddipet district, came to the city for shopping and were on the way to Golconda Fort, when a group of people noticed a religious cloth tied to the scooter on Toli Chowki road, and stopped the vehicle. They questioned the boy about the religious clothes, why he was travelling with the girl from their community and other whereabouts.

When the 25-year-old revealed his identity, the group forced the girl to get off the bike and started attacking the youngster. In the video, the attackers were seen forcing the girl to call her family to ‘report’ the incident. The duo, who are childhood friends, were visiting the city without their respective families’ knowledge.

Golconda police said based on the complaint lodged by the youngster, a post-graduate in organic chemistry, a case was registered and a painter Mohammed Rafi was detained in connection with the attack. “Efforts are on to identify and arrest other attackers,” police said.