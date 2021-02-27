Man killed as ‘drunk’ friend loses control, hits signal post

Hyderabad

In a suspected case of drunk driving, a 29-year-old man, who was travelling in a car, was killed when one of his friends, who was behind the wheel, lost control and hit the traffic signal post at BN Reddy Nagar in the little hours of Saturday.

The victim, Nallabolu Sandeep Reddy, a private employee from Champapet, along with his friends S. Goutham and Mallikarjun, was proceeding towards Turkayamjal from Champapet around 3.30 a.m.

Goutham was driving at high speed under the influence of alcohol and hit BN Reddy signal post, due to which Sandeep, who was sitting on the rear seat, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and Goutham was taken into custody.