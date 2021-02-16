Man attempts to steal cash from ATMs

HYDERABAD

16 February 2021 20:20 IST

He damages the machines as his attempts turn futile

After an unsuccessful bid to rob two ATMs on Tuesday, a man allegedly damaged the machines before fleeing the scene.

According to Neredmet police who are investigating the case, the incident occurred around 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Neredmet Crossroads. The accused tried to steal cash from the Punjab National Bank and Axis Bank ATMs. However, he failed. Police said that after he was unable to break into the cash chest, he damaged the ATMs, including the CPUs. The accused could not gain access to the ICICI Bank ATM which was nearby.

“The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday. A case has been booked and we have launched an investigation. We are in the process of analysing CCTV footage which is available at the ATMs. As soon as the accused is identified we will take him in custody,” Neredmet Police Detective Inspector Panduranga Reddy said.

